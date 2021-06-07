P27's key message to the market & authorities in the leap-up to EBAday 2021

Lars Sjögren, CEO, P27 Nordic Payments shares his insights before EBAday 2021. He highlights the challenges presented by 2020, the key trends and most ambitious initiatives we can expect this year from Central Banks and the Commission & Financial Stability Board, where P27 fits in, and what work they are doing in the light of these developments.
