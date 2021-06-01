Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Backbase on how Engagement banking redefines all customer & employee interactions

Jouk Pleiter, CEO, Backbase speaks to FinextraTV about the challenges banks face when looking to digitise their operations and consistently meet customer expectations. We hear what they can learn from the platform players, whether the unified platform approach is the way forward to achieve engagement banking and why banks need to service their employees as well as their customers to succeed.

548
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /retail

50 m
Video
Backbase on how Engagement banking redefines all customer & employee interactions
FinextraTV
1 h
Opinion
Why collaboration remains central to agile digital banking
Paige McNamee
1 h
Company
Ziglu tempts cash savers with 5% Sterling Boost account
Ziglu
1 h
Company
HeyTrade taps veriff for customer onboarding
Veriff
22 h
Company
CaixaBank rolls out new ATM tech platform
CaixaBank

Related Companies

Backbase

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments Cloud Markets Regulation & Compliance Start ups

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)