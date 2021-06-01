Backbase on how Engagement banking redefines all customer & employee interactions

Jouk Pleiter, CEO, Backbase speaks to FinextraTV about the challenges banks face when looking to digitise their operations and consistently meet customer expectations. We hear what they can learn from the platform players, whether the unified platform approach is the way forward to achieve engagement banking and why banks need to service their employees as well as their customers to succeed.
