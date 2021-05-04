Citigroup responds to the rise of the Commercial Market

Raymond Gatcliffe, EMEA Head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) announces an expansion of CCB commercial banking operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and explains how they are looking to take on local banks serving mid-sized companies as part of a wider bid to capitalise on its global presence. We learn about the international ambitions of Citi’s digital natives and fintechs clients and how the technology has evolved to allow access to services that support rapid growth into new markets in a way that was only possible to the very largest companies of yesteryear.

