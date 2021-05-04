Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citigroup responds to the rise of the Commercial Market

Raymond Gatcliffe, EMEA Head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) announces an expansion of CCB commercial banking operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and explains how they are looking to take on local banks serving mid-sized companies as part of a wider bid to capitalise on its global presence. We learn about the international ambitions of Citi’s digital natives and fintechs clients and how the technology has evolved to allow access to services that support rapid growth into new markets in a way that was only possible to the very largest companies of yesteryear.

Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

