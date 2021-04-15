Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How Financial institutions are accelerating to the cloud

Daniel Meere, Head of Banking & Financial Services Consulting, UKI, Cognizant, speaks on FinextraTV about how financial institutions can successfully accelerate to the cloud. We learn about the development of cloud infrastructure to date, particularly around partnering and how financial institutions can best go about balancing reducing cost, being more agile in delivering to market, maintaining the stability of their cloud infrastructure, while also maintaining integrity and security.

