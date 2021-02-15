The role of AI in building resilience & managing business disruption in 2021

Salla Franzén, Chief Data Scientist, SEB, talks to FinextraTV about her predictions for 2021 taking into account the shock of the pandemic, how banks are putting building resilience and managing business disruption at the top of their agendas, where AI will be incorporated here and what other trends can we expect to emerge in the year ahead around AI.
