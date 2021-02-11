Capital Markets, Crypto & Central Bank Digital Currencies in 2021

LMAX Group’s David Mercer speaks to FinextraTV about how Bitcoin’s surge over the last few months can be attributed to investors seeking an inflationary hedge in the face of unprecedented government spending and printing of money by central banks, how Bitcoin's maturity as an asset class is likely to progress in 2021 and what role the value of cryptocurrencies will play in ongoing discussion and development around central bank digital currencies.
