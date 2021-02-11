Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Capital Markets, Crypto & Central Bank Digital Currencies in 2021

LMAX Group’s David Mercer speaks to FinextraTV about how Bitcoin’s surge over the last few months can be attributed to investors seeking an inflationary hedge in the face of unprecedented government spending and printing of money by central banks, how Bitcoin's maturity as an asset class is likely to progress in 2021 and what role the value of cryptocurrencies will play in ongoing discussion and development around central bank digital currencies.

882
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /predictions

2 h
Video
Capital Markets, Crypto & Central Bank Digital Currencies in 2021
FinextraTV
2 h
Opinion
6 Fintech & Insurtech Predictions from a Pan-European VC
Michele Foradori
09 Feb
Opinion
A new frontier for fintech in 2021
Prajit Nanu
08 Feb
Video
Hottest trends in Russian fintech & the role of AI in 2021
FinextraTV
08 Feb
Video
How the demand for Sustainability is being reflected in business's 2021 agendas
FinextraTV

Related Companies

LMAX

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)