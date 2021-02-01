Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Building resilience, mobilising digitisation & sustainability top of the agenda in 2021

Mark Smith, EMEA Head, Treasury & Trade Solutions at Citi, speaks about the importance of building resilience and managing business disruption post-pandemic, mobilising digitisation initiatives to adapt to the emerging new landscape, and how banks are changing their agendas to accommodate the transition to a more sustainable future.

664
