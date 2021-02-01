Building resilience, mobilising digitisation & sustainability top of the agenda in 2021

Mark Smith, EMEA Head, Treasury & Trade Solutions at Citi, speaks about the importance of building resilience and managing business disruption post-pandemic, mobilising digitisation initiatives to adapt to the emerging new landscape, and how banks are changing their agendas to accommodate the transition to a more sustainable future.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.