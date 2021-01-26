Nordea's outlook for trade flow recoveries & supply chains post-pandemic

Patrik Zekkar, Global Head of Trade Finance & Working Capital Management, Nordea, speaks about his 2021 expectations for recoveries in trade flows, how supply chains will look as we begin to move out of the crisis, the adoption of digital technology next year, and what role supply chain finance and other trade finance solutions will have in aiding the recovery.
