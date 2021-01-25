Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
What's in store for Sustainable Finance in 2021?

Richard Peers, ResponsibleRisk talks about 2021 and what to expect from consumer understanding of the power of their finances to impact climate change, the proliferation of retail investors, the response from the top, and the acceleration toward standardisation. We are warned about a potential backlash from businesses declaring Governmental overreach, more Bio-Diversity loss and other unsustainable activities taking centre stage, and the technology-based solutions we can expect to see developed in order to tackle these challenges.

