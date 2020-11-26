Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Challenging times demand flexible solutions

With traditional revenue sources such as interest income and payment fees on the decline, banks and financial institutions are under pressure to rethink their revenue model while optimizing returns on any new investment. Speaking at EBAday, Alex Weaving, Vice President, Sales, Fiserv says that success will depend on how best financial institutions manage and optimize their payments investments. And partnering with a market leader like Fiserv provides that flexibility, to scale with agility in step with market movements and customer needs while saving costs and being compliance proofed.

438
