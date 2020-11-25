Meeting the challenges of payment flows and friction

Andre Casterman, Chief Marketing Officer, Intix, speaks during EBAday 2020 about the rise of Instant Payments, the value of payments transaction data, what’s special about the way Intix handles transaction data, what Financial Institutions need to consider when handling large amounts of transactions, and keeping up with surging volume requirements, and where blockchain and AI fit in.
