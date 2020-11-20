Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How to Grow Online Customers in 2021 with Customer-Friendly Authentication

In this video OneSpan and ForgeRock discuss how banks and financial institutions can implement new technologies such as risk-based authentication to avoid unnecessary authentication challenges and improve the customer experience – while also helping to detect and prevent more fraud.

Explore this topic further with our upcoming webinar on 1st December at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 10am EST, where experts from with OneSpan, ForgeRock and Nordea will discuss how banks can deploy agile solutions that are easy and fast to implement: How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

