How to Grow Online Customers in 2021 with Customer-Friendly Authentication

In this video OneSpan and ForgeRock discuss how banks and financial institutions can implement new technologies such as risk-based authentication to avoid unnecessary authentication challenges and improve the customer experience – while also helping to detect and prevent more fraud.

Explore this topic further with our upcoming webinar on 1st December at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 10am EST, where experts from with OneSpan, ForgeRock and Nordea will discuss how banks can deploy agile solutions that are easy and fast to implement: How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

288