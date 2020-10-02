Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How firms can better support customers during times of financial hardship

Kristina Burwood-Ansell, Product Director, Experian UK&I speaks to FinextraTV about the trends we are seeing in the market around credit and increased financial hardship since COVID-19. We hear about how firms need to be able to tailor their services to different customers, how they can manage the scale and speed required here, and what tools Experian has created in response to this growing need.

Click HERE to read Experian's latest paper on how firms can better support customers during times of financial hardship.

