How firms can better support customers during times of financial hardship

Kristina Burwood-Ansell, Product Director, Experian UK&I speaks to FinextraTV about the trends we are seeing in the market around credit and increased financial hardship since COVID-19. We hear about how firms need to be able to tailor their services to different customers, how they can manage the scale and speed required here, and what tools Experian has created in response to this growing need.
