Scaling to the UK: Advice from KPMG's Global Head of Fintech

Anton Ruddenklau, Head of Digital Banking & Innovation, Financial Services, KPMG speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about some of the mistakes fintechs made when scaling to the UK pre-pandemic, the impact of Covid-19 today and how we need to mature the market. We learn what fintech firms should be doing differently, how they can balance growth and customer acquisition alongside cashflow and runway concerns, and how KPMG is investing in this space.

