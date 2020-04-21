Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
GFT hailed Google Cloud's 2019 Partner of the Year

David Collins, Executive Board member and Managing Director for the GFT Atlantic region & Karl Havard, Head of Google Cloud Alliance at GFT speak to Hannah Wallace, Finextra about receiving the Google Cloud 2019 EMEA Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award, GFT's growing team of engineers, specializations and relationship with Google Cloud, how this relationship is enhancing value for their customers and the impact it is having on the business overall.

