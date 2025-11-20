Zopa launches investments

Zopa Bank is partnering with Upvest to provide wealth-generating opportunities for first-time investors.

0

Zopa Investments are being rolled out in beta to existing customers before becoming available to the wider public in early 2026, initially targeting those 15 million UK adults who hold more than six months’ income in cash but are not yet investing.



The integration of Upvest’s IPA will generate investment opportunities via a general investment account. As part of the offering, retail investors will be able to move and manage their ISA funds, making internal transfers - between the existing Zopa Cash ISA and a new Stocks and Shares ISA - seamless



Customers can start investing in minutes with as little as £1 while retaining the flexibility to withdraw and return funds throughout the tax year and maintain their full ISA allowance.



Future updates will introduce a selection of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as well as insights and prompts to help customers get the most from the product.



Merve Ferrero, CSO at Zopa, says: Bringing Investments and Stocks & Shares ISA accounts alongside savings and cash ISAs under one Zopa roof gives our customers more financial control, all within a simple, education-led platform designed to build confidence and peace of mind.”