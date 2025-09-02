Zopa acquires payments automation firm Rvvup

UK digital bank Zopa has acquired Rvvup, a provider of AI-based checkout payment tools for B2B and B2C transactions.

0

The acquisition will expand Zopa's checkout services for merchants from point-of-sale lending to supporting all modern payment methods via a single unified interface.



Rvvup’s smart AI Payment Agent automates the entire payment process, choosing the optimal payment method to reduce costs and boost sales, automatically syncing with tools such as Xero, and handling daily reconciliation tasks that merchants face when using multiple payments providers.



Rvvup currently works with a variety of businesses including Tile Giant, MP Moran, French Bedroom, Mole Valley Farmers, and Fireaway Pizza.



The acquisition is Zopa’s second, having also acquired point-of-sale finance technology and lending platform DivideBuy in 2023.



Tim Waterman, chief commercial officer at Zopa Bank says the ambition is to treble the size of Zopa’s embedded finance business within two years and cement its position as a top three retail finance provider within five years.



"Data, technology and lending capability have always been core to Zopa’s growth, and by integrating Rvvup’s unique offering, we will further strengthen our payments and point-of-sale capabilities," he says. "We believe that together we can deliver a seamless checkout experience for merchants and customers alike.”