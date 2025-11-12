/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Coinbase abandons BVNK acquisition

Coinbase has pulled out of a proposed $2 billion deal to buy payments and stablecoin infrastructure platform BVNK.

  0 Be the first to comment

Coinbase abandons BVNK acquisition

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Coinbase had reportedly secured an exclusivity agreement with BVNK in October following a tussle with Mastercard over a potential acquisition.

A Coinbase spokesperson confirmed to Fortune Magazine that the deal had fallen through, saying that both parties mutually agreed not to move forward with the transaction. The reasons for ending the talks were not disclosed.

The exit of Coinbase from negotiations clears the way for Mastercard and other possible suitors to make an offer.

BVNK processes over $20 billion annually for global enterprises and payment service providers including Worldpay, Flywire, and dLocal and provides a unified wallet for businesses to send, receive, convert and store stablecoins and fiat with compliance and scalability.

Early this year, another stablecoin platform Bridge was bought by payments giant Stripe in a deal worth around $1.1 billion.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] AI’s Promise-Delivery Gap: Bridging the Chasm with Process Orchestration
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Coinbase BVNK

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking /payments

Keywords

mergers and acquisitions stablecoins

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

Mastercard and Coinbase in bidding war for stablecoin firm BVNK - Fortune

/crypto

Citi invests in stablecoin outfit BVNK

/crypto

LianLian Global adopts stablecoin payments with BVNK

/crypto

Worldpay partners BVNK for stablecoin payouts

/crypto

Visa invests in stablecoin startup BVNK

/crypto

BVNK launches embedded wallet that unifies fiat and stablecoin payments

/crypto

Stablecoins are hot! BVNK scores $50 million to expand across the US

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] GenAI and Data Management: The Next-Generation Approach to Customer ExperienceFinextra Promoted[Webinar] GenAI and Data Management: The Next-Generation Approach to Customer Experience

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept