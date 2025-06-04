LianLian Global adopts stablecoin payments with BVNK

Chinese cross-border payments platform LianLian Global is to introduce stablecoin payments for its merchant base in collaboration with BVNK.

The integration will enable LianLian Global's international merchants across 100+ countries to fund cross-border transactions in minutes rather than days using major stablecoins.



Through the partnership, BVNK automatically converts merchant stablecoin deposits to USD, which LianLian Global routes through its global network.



The deal follows recent partnerships struck by BVNK with Worldpay and investment from Visa. The company currently processes $14.5 billion in annualised stablecoin volume for providers including Worldpay and Deel.



Adora Wang, chief executive officer, Lianlian Europe, says: “Stablecoins have emerged as a powerful global settlement tool. By partnering with BVNK, we're meeting growing demand for stablecoin payment rails, helping our customers in ecommerce, marketplaces and other sectors to boost liquidity and execute cross-border payouts in 130 currencies. We selected BVNK for their proven experience serving global payment service providers, extensive banking relationships, and comprehensive multi-stablecoin offering that gives our customers maximum flexibility.”