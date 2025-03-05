BVNK launches embedded wallet that unifies fiat and stablecoin payments

Stablecoin payments infrastructure firm BVNK has launched an embedded wallet that unifies fiat and stablecoin payments globally.

The wallet brings together fiat, crypto and stablecoin payments, with direct access to leading blockchains and local and international payment schemes, including Swift, ACH, Fedwire, Sepa, FPS, Solana, Tron, Polygon, Ethereum, BNB Smartchain, Bitcoin, and Cardano.



An API enables fintechs, crypto apps, PSPs, marketplace and payroll platforms to embed the wallet. These firms can then offer customers the option of storing, spending, and getting paid in stablecoins and fiat as well as the ability to exchange between balances automatically or on-demand.



Auto-conversion features mean that businesses don’t need to hold crypto on their balance sheet: stablecoins can be automatically converted to fiat on pay in and fiat funds converted to stablecoins on payout.



Simon Griffin, chief product officer, BVNK, says: "Stablecoins are redefining how we transfer value around the world, enabling 24/7/365, accelerated global payments. But they’re not perfect for every use case - and moving money between traditional currencies and stablecoins is still challenging.



"With our embedded wallet, we’re making stablecoin, crypto and fiat payment rails interoperable, to give our customers true payments flexibility."