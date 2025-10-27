UBS reshuffles top ops roles

Swiss bank UBS has announced a series of changes to its executive team including a reshuffle of its operations and technology roles.

Group chief compliance and governance officer Markus Ronner is expected to be nominated as vice chairman at the bank's next AGM in April 2026.

His role, will be taken on by Michelle Bereaux who will become group head of compliance and operational risk control.

Bereaux is currently group integration officer and has been leading the consolidation of Credit Suisse's systems after the bank was acquired by UBS in March 2023, a process that is expected to be completed by end of 2026.

She will now be expected to navigate the bank through what is described as a "demanding non-financial risk environment". The bank is facing a likely increase of its capital requirements from the Swiss regulator, the Federal Department of Finance.

Meanwhile, Beatriz Martin will become group chief operating officer. She is currently head of non-core and legacy and will continue her current responsibilities, such as leading sustainability and impact as well as new duties including the completion of the Credit Suisse integration.

Chief technology officer Mike Dargan will continue in his role and will focus on developing the bank's technology platforms as well as potential investment on AI and digital assets.