/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

UBS employee details leaked in cyberattack on data provider Chain IQ

Swiss bank UBS has fallen victim to a cyberattack at a vendor that leaked the personal details of tens of thousands of employees.

  0 Be the first to comment

UBS employee details leaked in cyberattack on data provider Chain IQ

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The data was stolen from files held by supplier Chain IQ and posted on the darknet.

"A cyber-attack at an external supplier has led to information about UBS and several other companies being stolen," UBS says. "As soon as UBS became aware of the incident, it took swift and decisive action to avoid any impact on its operations."

The French-speaking Swiss newspaper Le Temps wrote that 130,000 pieces of data had been stolen from UBS. This would also include the direct telephone number of bank director Sergio Ermotti.

Another Swiss bank, Pictet, was also caught out by the attack, with the infiltrators stealing reams of invoice data from certain providers over recent years.

Both banks maintain that no client data had been stolen during the break-in.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Reimagining Customer Journeys: How can Banks Upscale Experience and Boost Retention?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

UBS Pictet

Channels

/retail banking /security /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Entering the OTD era: Why Originate-To-Distribute Models are key to Portfolio DiversificationFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Entering the OTD era: Why Originate-To-Distribute Models are key to Portfolio Diversification

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept