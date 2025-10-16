/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Klarna to launch digital wallet and debit card in UK

BNPL provider Klarna has fired the first shots in its assault on UK bank's retail business with the launch of a debit card and a digital wallet.

1 Like 0 Be the first to comment

Klarna to launch digital wallet and debit card in UK

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

According to Klarna, the launches are designed to disrupt a core business of retail banks - everyday consumer spending.

The digial wallet (Klarna Balance) will enable to custoemrs to store money, add and withdraw funds and receive cashback rewards for certian purchases made through Klarna.

Klarna Card is backed by Visa and has already been rolled out across Europe after iniitally launching in the US.

“Traditional banks have taken the trust out of banking," said David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer of Klarna in a typically combative statement. "We’re here to change that."

The product launch comes on the back of Klarna securing authorisation from the FCA in July to provide e-money services.

Sponsored [Webinar] GenAI and Data Management: The Next-Generation Approach to Customer Experience
1 Like

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Klarna

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /wealth management /retail banking /financial inclusion /payments

Keywords

alternative finance bnpl

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

Klarna and Google ink AI deal

/payments

Klarna launches debit card in Europe; files for US IPO

/payments

Klarna set to revive IPO

/payments

Klarna scores EMI licence in the UK

/ai

Klarna on track to reach $1 million in revenue per employee

/payments

Klarna hits 11 million UK customers

/payments

Klarna seals BNPL deal with eBay in the US

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] GenAI and Data Management: The Next-Generation Approach to Customer ExperienceFinextra Promoted[Webinar] GenAI and Data Management: The Next-Generation Approach to Customer Experience

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept