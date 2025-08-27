Klarna set to revive IPO

After pausing plans for its US initial public offering amid market turbulence in the spring, Klarna will restart the process next month, according to Reuters.

Shares in the Swedish BNPL giant could be priced at between $34 and $36 as early as this week, giving it a value of between $13 and $14 billion, says Reuters, citing sources.



In April, Klarna paused plans to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange amid market turbulence sparked by President Donald Trump's tariffs.



Earlier this month, the firm agreed to sell up to $26 billion of US loans to student loan giant Nelnet, giving it predictable, off-balance-sheet funding to power its growth in the country.