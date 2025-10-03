ECB taps Italian tech firms Almaviva and Fabrick to build digital euro app and infrastructure

The digital euro, issued and backed by the Eurosystem, aims to complement cash, enhance financial inclusion, and bolster Europe’s monetary sovereignty. The initiative is also seen as a strategic move to strengthen the EU’s technological autonomy and resilience against cyber threats and technical disruptions.

The ECB has selected two Italian companies, Almaviva and Fabrick, to develop the official mobile application and underlying infrastructure for the digital euro, marking a major milestone in Europe's journey toward a CBDC.

Almaviva, a leader in digital innovation, and Fabrick, a Sella Group company, specialising in open finance, will jointly deliver a user-friendly app designed to provide seamless access to the digital euro across smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. The app will offer a uniform experience for all EU citizens, enabling secure digital payments in stores, online, and peer-to-peer.

Beyond the app, the companies will also build an open and interoperable technological framework, complete with SDKs and APIs, allowing European payments service providers to integrate their services with the digital euro platform. This is expected to accelerate adoption and foster innovation across the continent’s payments ecosystem.

The contract awarded to Almaviva and Fabrick spans an initial four-year term, with potential extensions up to ten years. The first two years will focus on development and phased rollout, followed by stabilisation and operational readiness. The framework agreement is valued at approximately €153 million.