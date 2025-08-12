Diebold Nixdorf joins digital euro innovation platform

Diebold Nixdorf is working with the European Central Bank to integrate its payment processing technology with the digital euro interfaces.

Diebold Nixdorf is one of the 70-odd private sector market participants invited onto the ECB's digital euro innovation platform to explore functionalities and use cases.



The firm, best known as an ATM manufacturer, is integrating its Vynamic Transaction Middleware payments processing tech with digital euro interfaces, enabling banks to quickly support new services, from traditional card transactions to instant payments.



The aim is to help banks add new payment methods without rebuilding complicated backend systems across ATM, POS and e-commerce channels. It utilises traditional card methods and digital wallets under a single, cloud-based system.



Joe Myers, global head, banking, Diebold Nixdorf, says: "Our goal is to help our banking customers easily offer the digital euro as a new means of payment in the future."



After years of preparation, European lawmakers are set to make a final decision on whether to go ahead with a digital euro roll out by the end of the year.



All indications are that the project will get the green light, with the continent's leaders stating that they see it as "key to support a competitive and resilient European payment system, contribute to Europe’s economic security and strengthen the international role of the euro".