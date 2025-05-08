/payments

Fluency to test offline and programmable payments for ECB's digital euro project

The European Central Bank has selected UK-based deep tech company Fluency to run intiatives in programmable and offline payments for the digital euro project.

Fluency will conduct experimentations in conditional payments — a breakthrough capability that allows digital euros to be programmed to move only when specific conditions are met.

The firm says it will also contribute its patented software-based offline payments technology, enabling secure digital euro transactions without internet connectivity or reliance on specialised hardware. 

The ECB in March opened an innovation platform where nearly 70 private sector market participants can explore functionalities and use cases. This followed a call for expressions of interest in innovation partnerships for the CBDC, including offline and conditional payments.

“We’re proud to support the ECB in shaping a digital euro that is programmable, inclusive, and sovereign by design,” says Inga Mullins, CEO of Fluency. “Fluency’s architecture is built to connect digital money with real-world usability — whether through offline execution or intelligent conditional logic.”

Fluency’s proprietary Aureum platform enables atomic settlement, programmable transfers, and real-time interoperability across CBDCs, RTGS systems, stablecoins and tokenized assets.

The ECB appointment follows Fluency’s recent selection to the AI Consortium led by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority.

 

 

