News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Santander takes BNPL product to Spain for Amazon purchases

Banco Santander has launched its buy now, pay later product, Zinia, in Spain, with an initial focus on installment payments on Amazon.

Using Zinia, Amazon customers in Spain will be able to defer purchases ranging from 60 to 3,000 euros over periods of four to 40 months.

Any customer residing in Spain can complete the payment deferral process in just a few minutes through the Amazon site by entering their Spanish ID (DNI) or Foreign Identification Number (NIE) and their credit or debit card number, or bank account number for direct debit payments.

Launched in 2022, Zinia is currently in operation in Germany and Austria, where it also collaborates with Amazon and other partners to offer consumer financing services.

Ramón Billordo, country manager of Zinia, comments: "We are delighted to expand our consumer finance platform and begin operations in Spain with Amazon. Along with Amazon, we share the aim of offering customers financing solutions that simplify and make their purchases more flexible and secure. Through this new alliance, we continue to expand our customer base by partnering with top-tier companies like Amazon."

