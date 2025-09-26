WeLab taps Google for AI innovation across Asia

Asian fintech company WeLab has formed a strategic partnership with Google to drive AI-powered banking solutions across across Asia.

Tapping into Google AI models and Google Cloud infrastructure, WeLab plans to scale personalisation, customer engagement, foreign exchange, lending, and wealth management offerings to its consumers.

WeLab CEO and group founder Simon Loong stated that according to internal data, the company wiill see 42.5% efficiency gain in the next five years.

WeLab has already established it's busienss using Google Cloud technology in Indonesia, another step towards Asian expansion. WeLab aims to reach 50 million users through AI-powered financial services by 2032.

Leveraging Google’s resources, WeLab will develop AI agents to share financial insights and investment guidance with consumers. Google will also provide WeLab employees with AI engineering and AI leadership training to support human-driven AI research and development.

Michael Yue, managing director and general manager, Google Hong Kong, commented: “AI is creating immense opportunities for Hong Kong's world-class fintech industry. We're proud to support innovators like WeLab to leverage our full AI stack as they transform their business, from building new, secure, and personalized services to powering their marketing and customer growth, and continue on its growth in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region."

In April 2025, WeLab partnered with Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC) for AI innovation and driving financial inclusion across Asia.