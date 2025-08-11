Google Finance gets AI reboot

Google is giving its financial data, news and analytics service an artificial intelligence makeover.

From this week, Google Finance users will be able to toggle between the old and new AI-supercharged version, says a blog.



The new version lets users ask detailed questions about the financial world and get a comprehensive AI response. Rather than looking up individual stock details, people can ask complex research questions in one go.



New charting tools will also help users visualise financial data beyond asset performance, letting them view technical indicators, like moving average envelopes, or adjust the display to see candlestick charts.



Finally, a new live news feed promises up-to-the minute headlines and tracking on the latest market intelligence.