Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Google Cloud blockchain to rival Stripe and Circle

Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy has been talking up the firm's Universal Ledger Layer-1 blockchain as a "credibly neutral" infrastructure for financial services, contrasting it with rival options from Stripe and Circle.

  0 Be the first to comment

Google Cloud blockchain to rival Stripe and Circle

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Google Cloud first gave a hint of its plans for the Universal Ledger in March, announcing a pilot with CME Group to use the blockchain for wholesale payments and tokenisation of assets.

In a LinkedIn post, Rich Windmann, head of Web3 strategy at the tech giant, has now provided some more details on the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL).

"GCUL brings together years of R&D at Google to provide financial institutions with a novel Layer 1 that is performant, credibly neutral and enables Python-based smart contracts," he writes.

Windmann stresses that "any financial institution can build with GCUL," contrasting this with Stripe's Tempo Layer-1 and Circle's Arc.

"Tether won't use Circle's blockchain - and Adyen probably won't use Stripe's blockchain. But any financial institution can build with GCUL."

Windmann also adapted a chart comparing Stripe and Circle's offerings, created by fintech strategist Chuk Okpalugo, to add the GCUL.

However, with details still scant, Windmann promises more technical details in the comping months.

Sponsored [Webinar] Navigating Banking Platform Modernisation: How to Fuse Reliability with Innovation
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Google

Channels

/retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

blockchain

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Modern Onboarding: Optimising KYC through Data Integration and AIFinextra Promoted[New Report] Modern Onboarding: Optimising KYC through Data Integration and AI

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept