Klarna revels in one million US debit card sign ups

Over a million Americans have signed up for Klarna's debit card in just eleven weeks since launch.

Launched in the US on 4 July, the Klarna Card provides consumers with the option to pay upfront or by installments both instore and online.

Klarna says Americans are signing up for the card at a rate of 13,000 a day, hitting a peak of 50,000 sign-ups on 23 September.

"The amazing response to our card in the US shows just how strong the demand is for a fairer, more transparent way to pay," says David Sandström, Klarna’s chief marketing officer. "With the Klarna Card, consumers get the best of both worlds: the simplicity of a debit card with the flexibility of credit."

The successful US launch has given the firm confidence to begin issuing cards in other markets.

Klarna is currently rolling the card out to customers in: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden, with plans to expand across more markets, including Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Poland, in the near future.

