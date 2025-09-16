Klarna to appear on Apple Pay for instore payments

Klarna is to provide Apple Pay users with access to BNPL loans at instore checkouts in the UK and US.

1

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The move to instore payments follows last year’s roll out of online and in-app installment payments with Apple Pay.



“Apple Pay is one of those products that consumers across the world genuinely love, for its ease, security and privacy,” says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna. “Offering Klarna as part of that experience gives people more. This is another big step in making Klarna part of everyday spending for millions of consumers, both on and offline.”



When paying with Apple Pay, customers will be able to select Klarna at checkout, and then tap Pay Later to view their available installment plans.

In the US, consumers will have the option to split the cost into four interest-free installments for purchases over $35, or to pay the full amount up to 30 days later, interest-free. Monthly financing installments will also be on hand for larger payments.

In the UK, shoppers can choose to Pay in Full, Pay in 3, or Pay Later.

Klarna rival Affirm has also rolled out an equivalent instore Apple Pay service in the US, enabling customers to split eligible purchases into biweekly or monthly payments, at rates ranging from 0% to 36% APR.