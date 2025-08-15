Klarna reports Q2 losses amid US expansion plans

Swedish buy now pay later (BNPL) platform Klarna prepares for its New York listing, despite reporting a net loss in Q2.

The plan to go public was delayed while trade tariffs were stirring up the market, but Klarna is back on track to be listed in the fall.

According to the Financial Times, Klarna reported a $53 million loss for the three months to June, up from $18 million for the same time last year, and a Q2 loss of $24 million.

The Swedish fintech is expanding its offering, having gained an Electronic Money Institution licence from the UK's FCA in June, gearing up to dominate the retail banking sector.

The BNPL giant has been awaiting its expansion into the US, with revenues increasing to $823 million this year, rising 21%.

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski revealed in May that the company was going to scale back their AI strategy and focus on human support in customer service.

Klarna reported that credit losses declined from last year, reporting 0.45% of volume this year, compared to 0.48% in 2024.

Earlier this month, Klarna’s delinquency rate on BNPL loans fell, which was an improvement on last year’s reports.