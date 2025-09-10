/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Klarna goes to market with elevated price tag

BNPL giant Klarna has priced its IPO at $40.00 per share, providing an elevated valuation of $15 billion.

Early indications show strong demand for the shares, with a ticker price well above the expected expected range of $35 to $37.

The higher price tag reflects booming demand for fintech stocks on their debut, with Circle coasting beyond its initial pricing upon listing. With an upcoming IPO on the horizon, Figure Technology will further test the market appetite, raising the expected pricing range from an earlier figure of $18 to $20 per share.

With Klarna selling roughly 34.3 million shares, the company raised about $1.37 billion through the offering.

Klarna is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol 'KLAR'.

