PayPal targets Middle East and Africa with $100 million spending commitment

PayPal has allocated $100 million to grow its business in the Middle East and Africa.

The strategic investment will be deployed through a mix of minority investments, acquisitions, PayPal Ventures funding, people, and technology deployments, says Alex Chriss, president and CEO.



“By dedicating a $100 million investment to this region over the coming years, we’re investing in the technologies, partnerships, and solutions that will help entrepreneurs scale faster, expand their reach beyond borders, and unlock new opportunities for growth in the digital economy,” he says.



The commitment follows the April launch of PayPal’s first regional hub in Dubai and builds on PayPal Ventures’ existing investments in some of the region’s most promising startups, including Tabby, Paymob, and Stitch.