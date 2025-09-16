PayPal lets users send money and crypto via P2P links

PayPal users can now send and receive money through a personalised, one-time link sent over text, email, direct message, or chat.

The new links feature is already available for US users, with other markets, including the UK and Italy following later in September.



To send or request money across apps, borders and currencies, users go to the PayPal app, enter the details of the payment to generate a unique, one-time link. The link can then be sent to the recipient via their preferred method with a note or emoji, who gets 10 days to claim the funds.



Meanwhile, crypto will also soon be directly integrated into PayPal's new P2P payment flow in the app, enabling users in the US to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, and more, to PayPal, Venmo, and several digital wallets across the world.



"For 25 years, PayPal has revolutionized how money moves between people. Now, we're taking the next major step," says Diego Scotti, GM, consumer group, PayPal. "Whether you're texting, messaging, or emailing, now your money follows your conversations."