/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

PayPal lets users send money and crypto via P2P links

PayPal users can now send and receive money through a personalised, one-time link sent over text, email, direct message, or chat.

  0 Be the first to comment

PayPal lets users send money and crypto via P2P links

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new links feature is already available for US users, with other markets, including the UK and Italy following later in September.

To send or request money across apps, borders and currencies, users go to the PayPal app, enter the details of the payment to generate a unique, one-time link. The link can then be sent to the recipient via their preferred method with a note or emoji, who gets 10 days to claim the funds.

Meanwhile, crypto will also soon be directly integrated into PayPal's new P2P payment flow in the app, enabling users in the US to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, and more, to PayPal, Venmo, and several digital wallets across the world.

"For 25 years, PayPal has revolutionized how money moves between people. Now, we're taking the next major step," says Diego Scotti, GM, consumer group, PayPal. "Whether you're texting, messaging, or emailing, now your money follows your conversations."

Sponsored [Webinar] The Next Big ISO 20022 Migration: Structured Addresses
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

PayPal

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] The Multi-Cloud Imperative: Creating Successful Strategies for Payments ResilienceFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] The Multi-Cloud Imperative: Creating Successful Strategies for Payments Resilience

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept