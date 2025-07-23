PayPal unveils integration with domestic wallets across the world

PayPal has unveiled a series of global partnerships that will connect many of the world’s largest payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform, starting with interoperability with PayPal and Venmo.

Connecting nearly two billion users globally, launch partners include Mercado Pago, NPCI International Payments Limited (UPI), PayPal, Tenpay Global, and Venmo.



The new initiative, dubbed Paypal World, will connect domestic wallets to millions of more businesses around the globe, transforming the way people send money, shop online, in-store, and with AI agents across borders.



The firm cites as an example an Indian national in the US who merely needs to click on the PayPal button at checkout to pull up the UPI icon and complete the transaction using their local wallet



Alex Chriss, president and CEO of PayPal, says: “The challenge of moving money across borders is incredibly complex, and yet this platform will make it so simple for nearly two billion consumers and businesses. We believe the changes we are announcing today have the potential to be a real game changer over time. We can’t wait to welcome many more global partners, wallets, and their users soon.”



Leveraging open commerce APIs, PayPal World is expected to go live beginning this fall with all partners interoperable with PayPal and Venmo.



PayPal and Venmo will also become seamlessly interoperable for the first time, allowing users across the two platforms to send money to each other, anywhere in the world, even if they aren’t a PayPal user. This compatibility will be available as part of the PayPal World offering, making cross-border payments to friends and family as easy as sending a text.



In addition to peer-to-peer payments, coming in 2026, Venmo users will be able to shop both online and in-store at the millions of merchants globally that accept PayPal.