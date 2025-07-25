/artificial intelligence

PayPal to bring 100 AI and data science jobs to Dublin

PayPal is creating 100 jobs through the creation of an AI and fraud data science centre in Dublin.

The artificial intelligence team will be based at PayPal's existing Dublin office, with roles in AI engineering, data science, software development, risk modelling, and cybersecurity.

Aaron Webster, global chief risk officer, PayPal, says: "This expansion reflects both our confidence in the local ecosystem and our ambition to build an AI-driven, data-powered future that embeds trust and safety in every transaction."

The Irish Government, through its investment promotion and development agency IDA Ireland, is backing the effort.

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, says: “The creation of 100 highly skilled roles in cutting-edge fields like AI and data science reinforces our status as a global hub for innovation, and I would like to commend PayPal for its ongoing partnership with IDA Ireland.”

