News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Vipps MobilePay launches P2P payments between Denmark, Norway and Finland

Millions of Vipps and MobilePay users can now send person to person payments between Denmark, Norway and Finland using only a phone number.

The new service means that Vipps users in Norway and MobilePay customers in Denmark and Finland can ditch Iban numbers for money transfers between the countries. Cross-border transfers cost four per cent of the transaction's amount for senders, while banks may also add a fee. Receiving payments is free.

While the service initially covers P2P payments, it will soon also be possible to pay the 325,000 merchants and organisations that use Vipps MobilePay in the three countries. In addition, Sweden will be added to the programme later this year.

The feature comes after Danske Bank-owned MobilePay and Vipps, which is backed by a consortium of Norwegian lenders, merged in 2021, creating a Nordic mobile payments powerhouse with more than 11 million customers.

Rune Garborg, CEO, Vipps MobilePay, says: "Our users have for a long time asked us to simplify sending money across the Nordics. Now, we have the solution ready. That means goodbye to long Iban numbers and tedious button-pushing. This is the first of many steps we are taking to bring the Nordics even closer together."

