News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Tink, Adyen and Recharge bring Pay by Bank to Germany

Prepaid payments platform Recharge is to provide customers in Germany with Pay by Bank options in a partnership with Tinka and Adyen.

Initially, Recharge will offer the open banking powered account-to-account payments method on Guthaben.de, one of its flagship websites for the German market.

The firm recently receivd a €45 million facility with ABN Amro to bolster its products suite and embark on an M&A strategy with the goal of closing two to three deals in 2025.

Günther Vogelpoel, CEO at Recharge, says: “"This new facility comes at a pivotal time for Recharge as we embark on the next phase of our journey.  We pride ourselves on ensuring consumers are in the driving seat when it comes to how they choose to pay for brands and services. Bringing Pay by Bank to our platform with Tink and Adyen, starting with our German customers on Guthaben.de, supports those who value security, speed, and convenience in their payment experience.”

Thomas Gmelch, payments director, DACH at Tink, adds: “The appetite for Pay by Bank among merchants, especially those working with PSPs like Adyen, is really growing. At Tink we’ve seen recently that over 10,000 merchants have now chosen Pay by Bank via our PSP partnerships.”

