Bank of England proposals to cap stablecoin holdings draws fire

The Bank of England has come under fire for proposals to impose strict caps on the value of stablecoins that individuals and companies can hold.

BofE officials have suggested ownership caps of between £10,000 and £20,000 for individuals and £10m for businesses on systemic stablecoins.

The central bank is considering the measures as a means to fend off a drain of deposits from tradional financial institutions as users opt for the 24/7 convenince of stablecoins for real-time payments and yield-bearing interest rates.

Zumo founder and CEO Nick Jones, criticises the proposals: “This again highlights the scepticism that the Bank of England seems unable to shake off when it comes to digital assets.”

“No other major jurisdictions are seeking to restrict ownership in this manner, and this would stifle growth and the UK’s competitiveness in a digital economy that’s already becoming heavily dollarized.”

The Bank's approach is in contrast to the US market, which is embracing crypto and stablecoins via the Genius Act, and the EU's own markets in crypto-assets regulation MiCA.

Simon Jennings, executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, says the imposition of limits on stablecoin holdings would be almost impossible to enforce as stablecoin issuers cannot monitor who holds their tokens at any given time.

Enforcing caps, he argued, would require complex and costly systems such as digital IDs or constant coordination between wallets.

The Bank of England plans to publish a consultation later this year, where it will outline its updated approach to regulating stablecoins and respond to industry feedback around allowing some return on backing assets

Jeremy Light

Jeremy Light Co-founder at Fourdotzero

There is no risk of stablecoins "draining deposits" from commercial banks - the only way to do this is through physical cash withdrawals or by loan repayments.

To illustrate, a consumer purchasing say, £1K in stablecoins from an issuer transfers £1k deposits from their bank to the issuer's bank account where it stays until the stablecoins are redeemed or is used to purchase £1k of government bonds where it then is deposited in the bond seller's bank account (government, pension fund etc). Deposits always remain in circulation in the banking system until used to repay loans or exchanged for cash.

I believe the real reason why central banks, the BoE in particular are wary of stablecoins is because central banks have no role in settling payments made with stablecoins. This eliminates the settlement risk and counterparty risk (between settling banks) that arise from the central bank settlement process, so in reality stablecoin payments are less risky than traditional payments between bank accounts at different banks. It also means that commercial banks have less need for reserves at the central bank, thus reducing the central bank's ability to influence lending rates, another reason why central banks are concerned.

I am happy to be proved wrong in this analysis but it helps explain the BoE's stance. However, it is somewhat academic as it is difficult to foresee a GBP stablecoin from becoming systemic for some time.

