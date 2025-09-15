Bank of England proposals to cap stablecoin holdings draws fire

The Bank of England has come under fire for proposals to impose strict caps on the value of stablecoins that individuals and companies can hold.

2

BofE officials have suggested ownership caps of between £10,000 and £20,000 for individuals and £10m for businesses on systemic stablecoins.



The central bank is considering the measures as a means to fend off a drain of deposits from tradional financial institutions as users opt for the 24/7 convenince of stablecoins for real-time payments and yield-bearing interest rates.



Zumo founder and CEO Nick Jones, criticises the proposals: “This again highlights the scepticism that the Bank of England seems unable to shake off when it comes to digital assets.”



“No other major jurisdictions are seeking to restrict ownership in this manner, and this would stifle growth and the UK’s competitiveness in a digital economy that’s already becoming heavily dollarized.”



The Bank's approach is in contrast to the US market, which is embracing crypto and stablecoins via the Genius Act, and the EU's own markets in crypto-assets regulation MiCA.



Simon Jennings, executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, says the imposition of limits on stablecoin holdings would be almost impossible to enforce as stablecoin issuers cannot monitor who holds their tokens at any given time.



Enforcing caps, he argued, would require complex and costly systems such as digital IDs or constant coordination between wallets.



The Bank of England plans to publish a consultation later this year, where it will outline its updated approach to regulating stablecoins and respond to industry feedback around allowing some return on backing assets