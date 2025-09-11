BofE seeks industry players to join new Retail Payments Infrastructure Board

The Bank of England is asking senior figures from banks, fintechs and merchants to throw their hats into the ring to join the new Retail Payments Infrastructure Board (RPIB).

1

The UK is in the process of developing a New Payments Architecture programme, which will replace the current Faster Payments and Bacs retail interbank payment system, with clearing and settlement taking place over a single purpose-built central infrastructure.



The model to deliver this has been set by the Payments Vision Delivery Committee and, in July, it was announced that a newly-created RPIB, chaired by the BofE, will translate this vision into strategy.



Having developed the design, RPIB will oversee infrastructure delivery by a new industry-owned and led delivery company, who will be responsible for procuring and funding the delivery of the next-generation infrastructure.



With the BofE's chief cashier and executive director for payments, Victoria Cleland, installed as chair, the board is now seeking members.



"We are looking for a group of senior strategic leaders who collectively cover the end to end Payments landscape drawn from those directly working in the banking and fintech sectors, and those representing merchants and payment end users," says the BofE.



Interested players have until 24 September to apply ahead of the board's first meeting at the end of October.