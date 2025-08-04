Klarna considers autumn IPO revival

After pausing plans for its initial public offering amid market turbulence in the spring, Klarna is looking to revive its listing this autumn.

The buy now, pay later giant and its advisers are preparing to go public in September or October, according to a Sky News, citing a memo.



However, no firm decision has been made with the move only expected if market conditions are conducive.



In April, the Swedish company paused plans to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange amid market turbulence sparked by President Donald Trump's tariffs.



The firm had been looking to raise in the region of $1 billion with a market valuation of $15 billion.



Having made its name as a BNPL pioneer, Klarna is busy diversifying. Last week it scored an Electronic Money Institution licence from the UK's FCA, paving the way for a full-frontal assault on the retail banking market.