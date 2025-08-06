Maybank signs RM1bn digital transformation deal with Microsoft

Malaysia's largest financial institution Maybank, has agreed a deal with Microsoft that will see the tech firm spearhead the bank's digital transformation

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The deal, which will apply to Maybank's brnaches across the region, could be worth RM1bn ($226m) over the next five years and will involve the use AI and cloud technologies as Maybank looks to overhaul its tech stack.

The digital transformation will also see Maybank migrate to Microsoft 365 as well as the tech firm's cloud platform Microsoft Azure which will be used to support Maybank's "most strategic systems and workloads", according to a statement.

Such a move will enable Maybank to accelerate its innovaiton cycles and also be more resilient and cost-efficient in a technology sense.

"This strategic partnership with Microsoft is a leap forward in our digital transformation journey beyond our M25+ strategy," said Dato’ Sri Khairussaleh Ramli, Maybank’s president and group CEO. "It’s not just about technology; it’s about thinking ahead on how we can better serve our customers and create long-term value."