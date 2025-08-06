/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Maybank signs RM1bn digital transformation deal with Microsoft

Malaysia's largest financial institution Maybank, has agreed a deal with Microsoft that will see the tech firm spearhead the bank's digital transformation

  0 Be the first to comment

Maybank signs RM1bn digital transformation deal with Microsoft

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The deal, which will apply to Maybank's brnaches across the region, could be worth RM1bn ($226m) over the next five years and will involve the use AI and cloud technologies as Maybank looks to overhaul its tech stack. 

The digital transformation will also see Maybank migrate to Microsoft 365 as well as the tech firm's cloud platform Microsoft Azure which will be used to support Maybank's "most strategic systems and workloads", according to a statement. 

Such a move will enable Maybank to accelerate its innovaiton cycles and also be more resilient and cost-efficient in a technology sense. 

"This strategic partnership with Microsoft is a leap forward in our digital transformation journey beyond our M25+ strategy," said Dato’ Sri Khairussaleh Ramli, Maybank’s president and group CEO. "It’s not just about technology; it’s about thinking ahead on how we can better serve our customers and create long-term value."

 

Sponsored [New Report] The Outsourcing Imperative: The Strategic Importance of Partnerships for Cloud-based Payments
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Maybank Microsoft

Channels

/artificial intelligence /cloud /retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

branch banking core banking systems

Comments: (0)

Related news

/cloud

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft cloud duopoly to be investigated by Ofcom

/payments

Soft Space raises largest Series B by a Malaysian startup

/cloud

US Bank picks Microsoft Azure for cloud migration

/cloud

UK FS regulator takes aim at cloud giants - FT

/payments

Singapore and Malaysia link faster payment systems

/startups

Malaysia's BigPay scores $100m investment

/cloud

CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and RegulationFinextra Promoted[New Report] Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and Regulation

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept