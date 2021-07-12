Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has agreed a multiyear deal to use Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud platform.

The partners say that Microsoft Azure will help CIBC to support faster, real-time, data-driven decisions, to quickly launch and scale new innovations.

Azure will support the migration of hundreds of applications to the cloud, as well as offer
scalable computing power for CIBC's enterprise data lake and AI platform.

The bank will also get access to a suite of Microsoft training programmes and certifications to support its cloud talent development.

Christina Kramer, group head, technology, infrastructure and innovation, CIBC, says: "We're building and investing in leading-edge technology to accelerate our bank's transformation - our investment in cloud technology is a cornerstone of these efforts."

Related Companies

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness[Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Trending

Related News
NAB signs five-year multi-cloud deal with Microsoft
/cloud

NAB signs five-year multi-cloud deal with Microsoft

Deutsche Bourse signs cloud deal with Microsoft
/devops

Deutsche Bourse signs cloud deal with Microsoft

CIBC opens Waterloo data lab

12 May 2017

Trending

  1. Booking.com creates fintech unit

  2. Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

  3. Revolut chasing $1bn in fundraising - reports

  4. Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance

  5. Google plans fintech move in Japan

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud