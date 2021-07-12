CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has agreed a multiyear deal to use Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud platform.

The partners say that Microsoft Azure will help CIBC to support faster, real-time, data-driven decisions, to quickly launch and scale new innovations.



Azure will support the migration of hundreds of applications to the cloud, as well as offer

scalable computing power for CIBC's enterprise data lake and AI platform.



The bank will also get access to a suite of Microsoft training programmes and certifications to support its cloud talent development.



Christina Kramer, group head, technology, infrastructure and innovation, CIBC, says: "We're building and investing in leading-edge technology to accelerate our bank's transformation - our investment in cloud technology is a cornerstone of these efforts."