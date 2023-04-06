Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Soft Space

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Soft Space raises largest Series B by a Malaysian startup

Soft Space raises largest Series B by a Malaysian startup

Malaysian SoftPOS player Soft Space has completed a $31.5 million Series B1 funding to expand its global footprint and widen its customer base.

Southern Capital Group led the funding round, with participation from returning investor transcosmos, strategic investor JCB, and venture capital fund Hibiscus Fund.

Drone manufacturer Aerodyne Group held the previous Series B funding record in the country when it raised $30 million in October 2019.

Founded in 2012, SoftSpace claims more than 70 financial institutions and partners in Japan, Europe, Oceania and Americas. Customers include Maybank, CIMB, Hong Leong Bank, and Bank of New Zealand.

The company is currently focusing on expanding into omnichannel payments, including the adoption of artificial intelligence, QR code payments, e-wallet systems, and money lending schemes.

Chris Leong, chief strategy officer of Soft Space, says: “With the closing of this round, we are restructuring Soft Space's capital base to catapult the company towards high growth and strengthen our global market position."

Related Companies

Soft Space

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements[New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Trending

Related News
Singapore and Malaysia launch cross-border QR-code merchant payments
/payments

Singapore and Malaysia launch cross-border QR-code merchant payments

Ingenico acquires SoftPOS vendor Phos
/payments

Ingenico acquires SoftPOS vendor Phos

Worldline flogs terminal business, acquires 55% stake in SoftPos.eu

26 Oct 2022

Malaysia's BigPay scores $100m investment

06 Aug 2021

Malaysia switches on real-time payments platform

14 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. European savings banks ask: &quot;What is the business case for a digital euro?&quot;

  2. UAE central bank selects technology and legal partners for CBDC project

  3. UK small businesses embrace open banking

  4. Lloyds Bank strikes deal with Enigio to digitise trade finance documentation

  5. SEC charges Frank founder with fraud over sale to JPMorgan Chase

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration