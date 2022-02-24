Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
US Bank picks Microsoft Azure for cloud migration

US Bank picks Microsoft Azure for cloud migration

US Bank says it is making a "substantial" investment in modernising its technology foundation by choosing Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud provider for its applications.

The bank says that powering the majority of its infrastructure and application portfolio with cloud computing will allow it to meet the increasingly digital world.

Specifically, the lender is looking to gain the ability to rapidly access and analyse data, speed up time to market while more quickly scaling products, and empower its increasingly agile workforce.

AI and machine learning will "transform applications and infrastructure" while the transition to the cloud will also further improve the security of data, financial assets and customer privacy, says a statement.

Dilip Venkatachari, global CITO, US Bank, says: "Partnering with Microsoft accelerates our pace of innovation. This transformation will allow us to increase the velocity of change, to deliver new products and services much faster, and create richer, more personalised experiences.

"By automating many of our core engineering, security and risk processes, this transformation will greatly improve our developer productivity and experience."

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, adds: "More than ever, every financial services organization will need to build its own digital capability to meet both evolving customer demands and changing employee expectations.

"As US Bank's primary cloud provider, we will apply the power of Azure to help the company adapt and build new, secure experiences for customers and employees in the era ahead."

