Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Santander slashes 2000 jobs in the UK

Banco Santander has slashed 2000 jobs in the UK as part of ongoing cost-saving measures.

  0 Be the first to comment

Santander slashes 2000 jobs in the UK

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The group announced last October it was axing more than 1,400 jobs across the UK bank in 2024 and has since warned around another 750 jobs were at risk after it revealed in March that it was closing a quarter of its branch and reducing hours at some 50 sites.

The bank says the cuts are part of a 'simplification and automation' drive as it bids to turn around the business, which has reported a five percent drop in first-half profits.

With the recent £2.65 billion takeover of high street lender TSB in the works, more job custs are expected as the bank moves to further rationalise its high street presence.

Sponsored [New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech Frontier
 

Share

 
 
 
 
1

Related Company

Banco Santander

Channels

/retail banking /people

Comments: (0)

Related news

/retail

Santander to acquire TSB for £2.65 billion

/retail

Santander to shut almost a quarter of UK branch network

/people

Santander UK chair resigns amid speculation about bank's future

/retail

Santander cuts 1400 UK jobs

/cloud

Santander to take in-house-built tech platform global

Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and RegulationFinextra Promoted[New Report] Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and Regulation

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept