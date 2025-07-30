Santander slashes 2000 jobs in the UK

Banco Santander has slashed 2000 jobs in the UK as part of ongoing cost-saving measures.

The group announced last October it was axing more than 1,400 jobs across the UK bank in 2024 and has since warned around another 750 jobs were at risk after it revealed in March that it was closing a quarter of its branch and reducing hours at some 50 sites.



The bank says the cuts are part of a 'simplification and automation' drive as it bids to turn around the business, which has reported a five percent drop in first-half profits.



With the recent £2.65 billion takeover of high street lender TSB in the works, more job custs are expected as the bank moves to further rationalise its high street presence.