CaixaBank develops an AI agent to help customers explore products in the app

CaixaBank has launched a generative AI-based agent to help users of it mobile banking application learn details about products, compare the different available options, and choose which one best suits their needs.

The new functionality, initially developed for card-related transactions, has already been rolled out to 200,000 customers.

Built on Google Cloud, the AI has the ability to answer questions about the features of the cards available in the app's catalogue, compare the different possibilities, and present the one that best suits their needs. Customers can also have a conversation with the bot to ask questions and get more information before applying for the recommended card through the app.

Caixabank in February laid out a two-year, €5 billion technology roadmap with the aim of putting generative AI at the centre of the bank's operations. To this end, the bank has assembled a multi-disciplinary task force of more than 100 people to exclusively work on and deploy generative artificial intelligence in specific areas of internal and customer-related services.

The new initiative comes as the Spanish bank embarks on an upgrade to its mobile app to redesign some of the most used operations and simplify the user experience.

 

